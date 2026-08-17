Language, Movement, and the Aesthetics of Soil

How many know that Odisha was the first Indian state carved out explicitly on linguistic lines in 1936? Although its political identity was young, its cultural pulse was rooted. Since then, at the burning centre of Odisha’s identity stands Jagannath Puri: not merely as a pilgrimage site, but as the supreme socio-cultural engine of the land.
In Puri, art was never an isolated stage performance; it was a living, breathing ecosystem defined by two distinct spaces. Deep within the shadow of the temple’s inner sanctuary (Nata-mandapa), the Maharis danced. Theirs was an inward, intensely private devotion; a quiet, meditative seva where the movements were subtle, interiorised, and meant for an audience of one. Outside the temple walls, under the open sky, and amid the pomp and show of festival processions, a parallel force thrived: the Gotipuas. These young boy-dancers were brought in during temple fairs to captivate, energise, and hold the collective imagination of the masses.
If the Maharis were quiet, lamp-bound devotion involving burning, the Gotipuas were like the warm, sunlit acrobatic energy. The contrast of the inward and outward movement gave the kinetic heartbeat for the soil.
Embodying this history, keeping the vibrational seed of the soil alive even today, is the voice and expression of Pravat Swain, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardee.
Pravat’s journey is a pulsating, living contemporary narrative of a region’s history. Beginning his training as a Gotipua dancer before transitioning into Odissi, he rejects the popular myth that Odissi and Gotipua are two different, conflicting forms — margi (universal/classical) versus desi (regional/folk). For him, the transition was not a break, but an organic distillation.
“Gotipua didn’t just teach me steps,” Pravat reflects. “It gave me anga-shuddhi, an uncompromising awareness and purity of expression through limbs. Gotipua built in me: the raw stamina, spatial fearlessness, and a physical vocabulary that my body needed to kindle and evoke silence.”
“When my hyper-aware, athletic Gotipua body entered the world of Odissi, nothing learnt earlier got thrown away. The explosive physical energy was simply turned inward; everything got refined from the micro-movements of the torso in chowka (a symmetrical square shaped posture) to the subtle tilt of the neck that exaggerated the soft, undulating curves of tribhanga (the tri-bent posture).”
Today, for Pravat as a contemporary choreographer, his Gotipua training became an inexhaustible reservoir. Whenever he sought to push the boundaries of Odissi to create new movements, he never invents out of thin air; he reaches deep into the unyielding well of his roots, drawing forth a vocabulary that is simultaneously regional yet strikingly fresh.
Soul of the soil
So, how does the movements of one lend specific, voluptuous shape to the other? Does that mean the soil inherently had the potential to move from desi (the concrete, consisting of the parts) to margi (the abstract, the revelation of a whole)?
Dance and its movements are always an extension of the land’s unspoken language. Just as the rolling, soft, rounded vowels of the Odiya language shaped the speech; a similar impact was directly mirrored in the fluidity and isolations of the chest and waist in Odissi.
Odissi’s movements don’t jar or cut; it flows with the exact phonetic cadence of the soil’s spoken style. And these nuances were construed by the visionary triumvirate: Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Guru Pankaj Charan Das, and Guru Deba Prasad Das.
The trio realised as early as the 1960s that to present their region to a global audience, they needed to retain not just the soul of the soil, but it’s civilisational connections as well. Hence, they synthesised the sacred interiority of Mahari, the raw physical power of Gotipua, and the textual richness of manuscripts into a structured repertoire.
This repertoire was not a simple assembly of steps. It was a masterpiece of aesthetic judgment; proving that true classical status is not born from rigid rules related to grammar, but from an astute ability to synthesise folk vitality with philosophical depth.
The cultural mirror: Convergence and divides
This historical synthesis holds an urgent lesson for us today. The strength of Indian civilisation has always rested in its extraordinary diversity. Our distinct vernacular languages, regional folk traditions, and local idioms are still throbbing. But the true genius of how its essence can be extracted lies in how this diversity seamlessly converges at the level of aesthetic experience.
Consider Jayadeva’s Gitagovinda. Born in the soil of Odisha, this 12th-century verse did not stop at state borders. They travelled south, becoming the foundational emotional spine for Kerala’s Sopana Sangitam and captivating the imagination of Mohiniyattam dancers.
The text crossed geography effortlessly because artistes recognised a shared human and spiritual truth beneath the regional dialect. Today, dancers routinely cross these boundaries: an Odissi practitioner explores a Marathi play, a Bharatanatyam dancer interprets a Bengali poem. While the artistic community are breaking divides, our broader social narratives are thriving on building regional walls. Undeniably, we are witnessing an increasing insularity, a rising hyper-individualism, and an inability to appreciate perspectives outside our own
Why is society failing where art is succeeding? Has the ability to look past superficial to see the underlying aesthetic structure that binds us not taught at all? Or, in our rush toward metrics, statistics and instant consumption, have we starved our personal soil and the mental scape on how to cultivate true sophistication?