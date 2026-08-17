Residents seek more MTC buses to Keerapakkam

CHENNAI: Residents of Keerapakkam and surrounding villages have urged the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to operate additional buses from the Kilambakkam bus terminus to Kandigai via Keerapakkam, citing inadequate public transport facilities in the area.

In a petition to the MTC managing director, one of the councillors of Keerapakkam panchayat, D Sasikala Dhanasekaran, said more than 15,000 people reside in Keerapakkam, Murugamangalam and Arungal villages in the panchayat. Around 3,020 families are now residing in these areas, she said.

The petition pointed out that the panchayats surrounding Keerapakkam — including Nallambakkam, Kumizhi, Karanaipuduchery and Urapakkam — have a combined population of over 1 lakh and these areas have been witnessing rapid development following the opening of the Kilambakkam bus terminus. However, the lack of adequate bus services has forced school and college students, pregnant women, senior citizens, patients and daily-wage workers to depend on two-wheelers and private vehicles.

She has requested the MTC to operate five buses, including two low-floor buses, from the Kilambakkam terminus to Kandigai via Urapakkam, Karanaipuduchery, Kattur, Arungal, Keerapakkam Housing Board and Murugamangalam Housing Board.

Meanwhile, a senior MTC official said two buses — one each during morning and evening — are being operated through Keerapakkam from Kilambakkam to Kandigai to benefit school and college students. “Five buses are being operated from Tambaram West through Keerapakkam to Kandigai. Buses from Kilambakkam bus terminus, earn only `60 per km. From Tambaram East, the buses earn about `90 to `102 per km. The MTC will study the possibility of operating more buses,” he added.