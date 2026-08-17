Skater boy gliding on success

With smooth transisions, clean tricks, and excellent balance, Samvit Venkaatesh has been making waves among the skating fraternity. The 16-year-old class 11 student of Sishya School, Adyar, won a bronze medal in the Inline Freestyle Classic Slalom at the Saitama Inline Freestyle Asia Championship, recently.

Beaming at this achievement, he shares, “Winning bronze medal was a very special and proud moment for me. Representing India at the Inline Freestyle Asia Cup in Saitama, Japan, and finishing on the podium was an incredible feeling. I was happy that all the years of training, hard work, and preparation had paid off. At the same time, it has motivated me to work even harder and aim for the gold medal in my future competitions.”

The championship saw participation from skaters from across Asia and other countries. A strong contingent of 17 athletes from India participted. A large number of talented skaters competed across different categories, making the competition tough. “The event is scored by five judges on various parameters such as, difficulty of tricks, variety, execution, control and stability. Plus transitions, speed and rhythm, use of cone lines and so on,” recalls Samvit, insisting that the selection process was difficult.