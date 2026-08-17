Three students hurt as car crashes into Lok Bhavan wall

CHENNAI: Three college students were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into the compound wall of Lok Bhavan in Guindy in the early hours of Sunday.

The car, carrying five students and allegedly travelling at high speed, first rammed into iron barricades near the main gate on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road before crashing into the wall.

The injured, including the 20-year-old driver, were admitted to Saidapet Government Hospital. According to Adyar traffic investigation police, the students were heading towards ECR when the accident occurred. Police said the car belongs to the driver’s mother, who works for a private car company.

The student had reportedly taken the car from home after informing his family that he was going out with friends. Police have ruled out drunk driving after a breathalyser test. A probe into the circumstances that led to the crash is under way.

VEHICLE HIT BARRICADES

The car, carrying five students and allegedly travelling at high speed, first rammed into iron barricades near the main gate on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road before crashing into the compound wall