Youth should be agents of change: Ramasami

CHENNAI: Former Union secretary and renowned scientist T Ramasami urged the graduates of VIT Chennai to move beyond personal success and become agents of transformational change, stressing that education must combine knowledge, character, and social responsibility.

Delivering an address at the 14th convocation of VIT Chennai, Ramasami said India’s young generation has a historic opportunity to shape the country’s future and help regain its status as a great civilisation.

Deputy High Commissioner for Sri Lanka in Southern Indian Ganesanathan Geathiswaran — special guest at the event — said the next chapter of India-Sri Lanka relations must be built through education, technology, research and innovation.

Mohit Jain, chief operating officer (publishing) and Board member, Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd, was the guest of honour. VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan presided over the event, in which 4,518 students were awarded degrees.