Driver, students hurt as truck hits school bus in Chennai

CHENNAI: The students and the driver of a private school bus sustained minor injuries after the vehicle collided with a trailer truck near Janappanchatram Junction, past Sholavaram in Tiruvallur district, on Monday.

The accident occurred when the students of a private international school in Ponneri, belonging to different nationalities, were being taken from the airport to the school after their return from their home countries.

The bus and the container truck were allegedly attempting to overtake each other when the vehicles collided near the junction. The impact shattered the bus’s front windshield and damaged the windows and metal framework on its right side, with part of the container truck entering the seating area.

The students and the driver suffered minor abrasions and were taken to a private hospital in a replacement school bus arranged by the management.

Upon receiving information, the personnel from the Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing reached the spot and began an inquiry.