Ennore fishermen stay off river, seek compensation in Chennai

CHENNAI: Fishing activity came to a halt in the Kosasthalaiyar River near the Ennore estuary on Monday, a day after a mass fish kill, as fisherfolk sought immediate compensation for what they fear could be a prolonged loss of livelihood.

Nearly 8,000 families in eight villages dependent on the river have been affected, with fisherfolk saying the impact could last for months.

The livelihood crisis was compounded by the slow removal of the dead fish from the affected stretches. Though carcasses had been cleared from some areas, a foul stench continued to hang over the road leading to Pudhunagar, where decomposing fish remained uncleared. Residents feared the carcasses could pose an additional health risk.

“We have already lost our livelihood. With the fish being cleared slowly, there may be health impacts from the decomposing carcasses,” said S Kumaresan of Kattukuppam. He said fisherfolk from all eight villages had collectively stayed off the river on Monday.

Researchers from Ponneri Fisheries College collected fresh samples of dead fish from the river on Monday morning for detailed analysis. Preliminary findings are expected on Tuesday, sources said.