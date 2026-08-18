Ennore fishermen stay off river, seek compensation in Chennai

CHENNAI: Fishing activity came to a halt in the Kosasthalaiyar River near the Ennore estuary on Monday, a day after a mass fish kill, as fisherfolk sought immediate compensation for what they fear could be a prolonged loss of livelihood.
Nearly 8,000 families in eight villages dependent on the river have been affected, with fisherfolk saying the impact could last for months.
The livelihood crisis was compounded by the slow removal of the dead fish from the affected stretches. Though carcasses had been cleared from some areas, a foul stench continued to hang over the road leading to Pudhunagar, where decomposing fish remained uncleared. Residents feared the carcasses could pose an additional health risk.
“We have already lost our livelihood. With the fish being cleared slowly, there may be health impacts from the decomposing carcasses,” said S Kumaresan of Kattukuppam. He said fisherfolk from all eight villages had collectively stayed off the river on Monday.
Researchers from Ponneri Fisheries College collected fresh samples of dead fish from the river on Monday morning for detailed analysis. Preliminary findings are expected on Tuesday, sources said.
Officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) are also analysing samples of dead fish and water collected from the affected stretches.
The results, expected in the next couple of days, could indicate whether the deaths were caused by water pollution, depleted dissolved oxygen levels or toxic substances in the river. Residents have also demanded the removal of construction waste dumped in the river and continuous monitoring of industrial discharges.
Suspecting chemical waste from a nearby thermal power plant, villagers said they have planned to lodge a police complaint on Tuesday. The impact has also hit women fish vendors, many of whom are sole breadwinners, as the absence of a daily catch has left them without an income.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian also demanded immediate action from the state government to protect the environment, fish resources and livelihoods in North Chennai. In a statement, he said more than 50 hazardous industries operate in the region, including units in the Kattupalli port and special economic zone, and questioned whether regular safety checks were being conducted at these facilities.
Calling the incident a man-made disaster, he said thousands of families across more than 40 fishing villages, including Nettukuppam, Thalangkuppam, Mugathvara Kuppam, Ennore Kuppam and Sivanpadai Veedhi Kuppam, had been affected.