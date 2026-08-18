GCC lodged healthy dogs with infected strays, say activists

CHENNAI: Animal rights activists have accused the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) of exposing 15 healthy stray dogs, picked up from the airport premises, to the highly-contagious canine distemper by accommodating them at a population control centre meant for dogs with the viral disease.

Around 50 people, including activists and members of NGOs, staged a protest outside the Pallikaranai corporation office on Monday, demanding the immediate release of the healthy dogs.

When the TNIE visited the centre, Dr R Prashanth, the in-charge, said all 15 dogs were sterilised, vaccinated and are healthy, and would be kept there for a month until a shelter at Manali is ready.

The activists, however, said they had evidence to prove that at least a couple of dogs with canine distemper were released on Monday morning, potentially exposing the healthy dogs to the infection. RA Kirthana, founder of Hope for Critters, said the disease could spread from a dog even three months after it survives the infection.

“Around 80-90% of dogs infected with canine distemper don’t survive,” she said. She added the dogs were caught by the GCC on August 7 and 8 from the airport premises and initially kept at a pound in Meenambakkam. Chief veterinary officer Dr J Kamal Hussian said they were shifted to Pallikaranai pound last Friday.