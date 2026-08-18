Intellectual comic goes viral: Tamil composer gets a break on social media after 13 years

Konjaako too had its moment of uncertainty. Vijay recalls sending the composition to his brother, who immediately saw something bigger in it. “He listened to it and said, ‘It’s really good to listen to and added that he has been listening to the song on ‘repeat mode’.”

But when the song arrived online, the anticipated success did not materialise in late July. For three days, little happened. Then came the hook. “My team asked me to cut it there and promote it as a vertical post on social media. That’s how it went viral.”

The lyrics were born out of an innocent interaction with his niece. "My niece, Vency, asks me such questions. Even I have had those questions in my mind. So when I wrote the next lyric, it was this," he says.

And then, Konjaako was no longer just a song. Its lyric and tone became a template. Other creators began picking up the format, remixing it, dancing to it, and making their own versions. Vijay says, “There are no rules and restrictions on social media. Some creators have taken our songs and made tunes without asking for permission, and many had wrong lyrics. There are many messages from the family that they can’t show it to the kids. I questioned myself, ‘Did we do the right thing? Do we have to do something about it?’ as I felt guilty.”