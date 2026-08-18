Six-year-old boy killed after lorry rear-ends bike in Chennai

CHENNAI: A six-year-old boy died in a road accident allegedly after a tanker ran over him after hitting the two-wheeler on which he was travelling with his mother near Palagathottikuppam on the Ennore Expressway on Sunday morning. The lorry driver has been arrested, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as K Monish Aadhav. He was a class 2 student at a private school in Tiruvottiyur. The police said his father Karthick was a small-time actor in the Tamil film industry and his mother Maria a homemaker.

Monish was the couple’s only child. Around 11.40 am on Sunday, the boy was travelling with his mother on the two-wheeler from their home in New Washermenpet to Tiruvottiyur for an errand. Both of them were not wearing helmets, the police said.

When they were near Palagathottikuppam, the tanker lorry coming from behind hit their vehicle, throwing both of them to the ground, the police said. The lorry ran over the boy’s hip, killing him on the spot. Maria suffered injuries and was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital where the boy’s body has been sent for postmortem. The police said that her condition was stable.

The police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, Sundaravel (45), of Maduravoyal. Further inquiry is on.