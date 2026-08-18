The calm corner

This is what we can learn from our ancestors. They understood the need of seamless transition in homes that modern design should adapt too. There were thresholds between the outside world and inside, courtyards, and verandahs that helped with creating moments where one state of mind could gradually give way to another. Modern homes, on the other hand, are designed for efficiency, front door to the living, to the kitchen, to the bedroom without psychological transitions and prayer rooms can help restore that. They don’t need a full room; sometimes just the right intention in a small space can also do the needful.

Fragrances are equally important. The aroma of an incense spreading through the home, fresh flowers, sandalwood or fresh leaves add life and freshness that can become a memory stronger than a visual memory over the years.

Prayer rooms can quickly become over designed. Let the ritual be the focus. Simplicity is key over making it spectacular visually. Keep the materials minimal, intent right, and lighting warm. Your mornings will be calm and your days would get their required pauses.