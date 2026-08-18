The calm corner

In earlier times, prayer rooms were unquestioned and designed first in Indian homes. The entire layout of the house was decided after this space was carved out. The language followed had a sense of familiarity, heavy carved wooden carpentry, natural stone idols, and brass bells along with an heirloom incense holder. It was a space to create a pause, designed to invoke stillness and not to impress anyone.
With modern homes becoming smaller, lifestyles catching speed, and every space becoming multi-functional, prayer rooms have been impacted too. Traditional prayer rooms might not be possible in all new-age homes. Interestingly, the shift has been only in terms of allocation of space and not in the requirement itself. If anything, it may have become more important now.
Homes these days are constantly connected, phones, laptops, screens, and even our rest hours are highly screen dependent. Notifications interrupt conversations and work follow us to the dining table while quiet moments have to be searched for. Prayer spaces help with this transition seamlessly. They require one to pause, focus, and release that help with everyday functioning, making it even more vital in today’s times.
It can be a small niche in the living space, a corner of a bedroom, a sleek cabinet that opens during rituals and camouflages during other times, a shelf in the kitchen or balcony, or even a small carved unit in a well-lit passage that gets the right amount of morning light. Even though our prayer spaces are far from our grandparents in terms of space, the essence still remains.
Prayer spaces serve a specific purpose and while proportions and functionality matter, intent should be the hero in these spaces. This space should be designed based on one’s daily rituals, keeping in mind storage, platform for idols, requirements for festival rituals, etc.
Natural materials are a no-brainer when it comes to prayer rooms, wood brings in warmth, and stone creates a sense of permanence while brass ages stunningly through the years. Warm lighting can help create a space that is welcoming and calm, helping one to focus on prayers rather than their mind remaining in survival mode. Instead of making this yet another decorative display, a sense of focus can be brought in through thoughtful lighting. The use of pretty jaalis to bring in natural light, stained glass, indirect light behind the idol and below the shelves, along with concealed light fittings to illuminate the whole room can elevate an otherwise simple room with minimal effort. The point here being not to make the prayer room look luxurious but to create a sense of stillness.
This is what we can learn from our ancestors. They understood the need of seamless transition in homes that modern design should adapt too. There were thresholds between the outside world and inside, courtyards, and verandahs that helped with creating moments where one state of mind could gradually give way to another. Modern homes, on the other hand, are designed for efficiency, front door to the living, to the kitchen, to the bedroom without psychological transitions and prayer rooms can help restore that. They don’t need a full room; sometimes just the right intention in a small space can also do the needful.
Fragrances are equally important. The aroma of an incense spreading through the home, fresh flowers, sandalwood or fresh leaves add life and freshness that can become a memory stronger than a visual memory over the years.
Prayer rooms can quickly become over designed. Let the ritual be the focus. Simplicity is key over making it spectacular visually. Keep the materials minimal, intent right, and lighting warm. Your mornings will be calm and your days would get their required pauses.