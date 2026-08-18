Women who ride the waves: Chennai’s surfers on facilities, safety, and finding space

For 16-year-old Kamali Moorthy from Mahabalipuram, the women surfing today are standing on a path created by an older generation that ventured into the ocean when surfing was barely a practised sport in India. “The older generation has carved a good path for us to not have any challenges right now,” she says. “Their competing and travelling to other cities and countries made people aware of the existence of surfing in India.”

Chennai-based Devi Ramanathan, who was also inspired by watching women with surfboards riding waves, adds, “I was inspired by a few [women surfers], and then they were inspired by a few before. But I wouldn’t say it’s been going on for many generations.”

One among the many who made surfing an attainable dream for girls and women in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, was 29-year-old Shrishti Selvam. She made a conscious decision to shift her base to Kovalam seven years ago. “Back then, surfing wasn’t a sport like how it is now. It was still very wild, and to see girls do it and have a passion for something so out of the ordinary was very inspiring, and it kind of validated my passion and told me that I can do this too,” she says.