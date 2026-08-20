Chennai police hunt man, woman after dismembered body found in trolley bag on Tamil Nadu Express

CHENNAI: The police have started a search for two persons - a man and a woman - in the city after the dismembered body of a man was found by the Agra police inside a trolley bag in a compartment of the Tamil Nadu Express.

The man and the woman are suspected to have murdered and stuffed the chopped body parts - limbs and part of the torso - in the trolley and placed it in an unreserved compartment of the train on August 4. The GRP sources said the body was found when the train reached Agra Cantonment railway station around 3 am on August 6 after the passengers complained of a stench and blood oozing from the trolley.

A senior GRP official said a major clue that led the UP police to Chennai was the plastic covers in which the body parts were wrapped. The covers bore the name of a famous textile shop in Chennai,” a senior GRP officer told TNIE. “We believe that the GRP in Agra registered a case. They came to Chennai soon after the body was found but did not share much details with us,” he added.

Police sources said screening of multiple CCTV footage to identify the suitcase matching the specifications - of the one containing the body parts - showed the two suspects entering Chennai Central station with the trolley. The duo allegedly placed the trolley inside the coach and got off the train before it departed. They were found leaving the Chennai Central without the trolley.