Class 9 boy dies after falling off moving bus in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old Class 9 student, heading to school, died after he allegedly fell from a moving government bus near Vadakadambadi in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as S Deena of Kunnapattu village near Mamallapuram. He was studying in Poonjeri Government Higher Secondary School near Mamallapuram.

According to the police, Deena boarded the bus from Karanai bus stop. As the was crowded, he was allegedly travelling on the footboard. When the bus was passing through Vadakadambadi, he lost his balance and fell on to the road.

The rear wheel of the bus ran over his leg, causing severe injuries. He the Poonjeri Government Hospital in an ambulance. After providing first aid, the doctors referred him to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for further treatment. However, the doctors at the Chengalpattu hospital declared him brought dead.