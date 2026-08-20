From the margins to the centre stage

But the hope for Daniel is for their poetry to start conversations. “On the internet, it is about who is winning an argument. No one seems to be learning. Comments just get personal, they turn into threats and abuses. We hope that people get to take something from our art and have conversations about it, which seems very important in this political climate,” Daniel says.

The Reserved Compartment is also looking to begin an incubation programme to help writers who are writing in regional languages from the marginalised communities to write in English. This becomes important because writing in regional languages restricts widespread visibility and even those who have managed some visibility risk their works being appropriated during translation. “That is the next step, but for now, we are coming to Chennai to perform,” Daniel signs off.

The Reserved Compartment, in collaboration with Mahad productions, will be performing in Medai, Alwarpet, on August 22. Tickets are priced at Rs 599.