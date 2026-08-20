Marina may have to settle for ‘Pilot Blue Flag’ tag

CHENNAI: The phase 1 revamp of Marina beach may not receive the full Blue Flag certification, and the beach could instead be granted a ‘Pilot Blue Flag’ or ‘Blue Flag without bathing’ status, as the city corporation has not met two of the five water-quality criteria prescribed under the norms.

Speaking to the TNIE, a senior corporation official said recently the national jury reviewed the applications for Blue Flag certification, where the project met most of the 33 criteria except two pertaining to water quality.

The two criteria include a requirement that industrial wastewater, urban wastewater or sewage-related discharges must not affect the Blue Flag beach area, while the other requires the beach to comply with the prescribed microbiological limits for Escherichia coli (faecal coliform bacteria) and intestinal enterococci (streptococci).

“The national jury was convinced after GCC apprised it on the measures being taken by state government through inter-departmental coordination to improve water quality and had agreed to pitch for Blue Flag certification for the Marina.

But since we didn’t meet the water quality criteria, we may be given ‘Pilot Blue Flag’ or ‘Blue Flag without bathing’ status, the official said, adding the international jury will decide regarding this. The officials said with the Cooum river in proximity to Marina Beach, meeting these criteria has become difficult.