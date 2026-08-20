Mosquito masterpieces

The world of insects has a new leader. Cockroaches have taken over. These ancient roaches have metamorphosed from pests into new-age revolutionaries. While the other mortals of the insect kingdom continue going about their business, with no halo ever assigned to them, they do, to be fair, get their brief moments in the spotlight. And today, it’s the pesky mosquito’s turn.

August 20 is World Mosquito Day! It may seem unbelievable that a day has been set aside in our busy calendars for this annoying gnat. The purpose, however, is a noble one. The day commemorates the discovery of the malaria parasite by Sir Ronald Ross in 1897, proving that female Anopheles mosquitoes transmit malaria. The day is observed annually to raise awareness about the dangers posed by mosquitoes and the measures that can be taken to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Most Indian citizens have, over time, evolved into veterans at tackling this irritating species. A well-aimed swat or a dose of insect repellent is usually all it takes. There is, of course, no foolproof way to avoid them completely. But then, how did this tiny menace make its way into art history?