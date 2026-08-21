Andhra girl dies by suicide inside hostel near Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A third-year ECE student allegedly died by suicide in her room at the hostel of a private university in Enathur near Kancheepuram. Her body was found by hostel mates late Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Nikitha (19), a native of Andhra Pradesh.

According to Kancheepuram Taluk police, a preliminary inquiry suggested that she took the extreme step due to personal reasons. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police said Nikitha had not come out of her room for two days. After a foul smell emanated from the room, hostel authorities broke open the door and found her dead inside.

Following the incident, fellow students staged a protest outside the college, prompting police to deploy personnel at the premises. The students demanded a swift and thorough probe into her death. Senior district police officers visited the spot and assured them that necessary action would be taken.

Further probe is underway.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)