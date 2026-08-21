Boats, floating restaurants in TN’s plan to revive Buckingham stretch

CHENNAI: The state government is looking at a Rs 876.35-crore plan to make a 7.2-km stretch of the Central Buckingham Canal — from Napier Bridge to the Adyar river — navigable again with passenger boats, floating restaurants and cargo movement.

But putting boats back in the 224-year-old canal will require the government to intercept nearly 50 million litres of sewage entering it every day, rehabilitate close to 5,000 families, dredge the heavily silted channel and work around MRTS pillars and low bridges that obstruct navigation and flood flow.

These challenges are outlined in a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company Limited (TWIC). The project seeks to combine water transport with flood mitigation, sewage treatment and commercial development along the canal.

The pilot proposes eight electric boats, each with a capacity to carry 20 passengers, with a tentative fare of Rs 50.

The service and two floating restaurants are expected to earn Rs 2.36 crore annually. Continuous walkways, mangrove restoration, parking, retail spaces and cage fisheries have also been proposed. The pilot could eventually form part of a 55-km inland waterway from Chennai Central to Kovalam and Mahabalipuram, proposed under CUMTA’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan at an indicative cost of Rs 5,500 crore.