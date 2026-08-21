Metro train to turn concert venue for Madras Day celebration on August 22

CHENNAI: A metro train will turn into a concert venue in the early hours of August 22 as part of ‘Metrovil Madras Day’, an event organised by Super Chennai in association with CMRL.

The special service will begin at Koyambedu metro station, travel towards Chennai airport, and return to Koyambedu. The ride is expected to last between 45 minutes and an hour and will feature a live performance by Chennai-based band Office Gaana. The event will begin with a cake-cutting ceremony at Koyambedu to mark Madras Day, following which participants will board the train for the concert, a release said.

Participation is free but entry is offered through prior registration.

According to the organisers, registrations closed within 30 minutes of opening, after thousands applied for a place on the ride.

“Madras Day is about celebrating our city, its people and everything that makes Chennai special,” said Ranjeeth Rathod, managing director of Super Chennai. He said the organisers wanted to create a memorable experience rather than hold another conventional event.