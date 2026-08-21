Railway officials review Ambattur subway work, blame waterlogging for delay

CHENNAI: Senior officials of the Southern Railway Chennai division reviewed the status of the construction of the subway in Ambattur on Thursday, and said the work undertaken by the railway is nearing completion.

The visit of the officials followed an article titled ‘Danger lurking on tracks as Ambattur waits for its subway’, highlighting how hundreds of commuters are walking on the tracks and risking their lives as the construction of the limited-use subway near Ambattur railway station is getting delayed, published in TNIE on Monday.

After the visit, senior railway officials noted that the railway portion of the work is nearing completion, with only the provision of footpaths in the subway and a ramp connecting the subway to platforms 2 and 3 pending.