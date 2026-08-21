Railway officials review Ambattur subway work, blame waterlogging for delay

CHENNAI: Senior officials of the Southern Railway Chennai division reviewed the status of the construction of the subway in Ambattur on Thursday, and said the work undertaken by the railway is nearing completion.
The visit of the officials followed an article titled ‘Danger lurking on tracks as Ambattur waits for its subway’, highlighting how hundreds of commuters are walking on the tracks and risking their lives as the construction of the limited-use subway near Ambattur railway station is getting delayed, published in TNIE on Monday.
After the visit, senior railway officials noted that the railway portion of the work is nearing completion, with only the provision of footpaths in the subway and a ramp connecting the subway to platforms 2 and 3 pending.
They also noted due to continuous waterlogging inside the subway, the railway administration could not take up the work.“The Railway administration is coordinating with the Greater Chennai Corporation officials and has requested them to drain out the stagnant water on the approach road to the limited-use subway so that they can complete the pending work,” the communication said.
It further noted the railways accord the highest priority to passenger safety and urged all passengers not to cross railway tracks. “Passengers are advised to use the designated foot overbridges, subways and other authorised crossing facilities,” the communication said.
Southern Railway officials further noted the GCC is coordinating well on the subway construction. Despite multiple attempts by TNIE to speak to the GCC officials concerned regarding the delay, they could not be reached.