Curtains up for Onam

Onam fills a house with colour. There are flowers at the doorstep, freshly-ironed clothes on the chair, and the aroma of umpteen dishes rising from the kitchen. Yet some of Onam’s warmest hours are spent in darkness, in a room full of strangers, waiting for a projector to switch on.

For a Malayali living away from Kerala, the theatre can offer a small sense of home. Once the lights go down and the film begins, we are presented with more colours, emotions, and feelings of familiarity. Chennai resident and artist Beena Unnikrishnan cannot remember a bad Onam film from her childhood. Not because the films were all good, but because it didn’t matter to her how the movies were compared to the experience of being together and watching them as a family. She shares, “During the holidays, all the cousins would gather at my grandmother’s house in Kollam. The theatres were four or five kilometres away — I wonder how we thought nothing of walking that distance! All the cousins, accompanied by some elders, would walk together to the theatre. Each day, one uncle or aunt, or sometimes my parents, would sponsor the movie. We watched almost every film that was released during Onam. Apart from the main three days of celebrations at home, these movie outings were perhaps one of the things we cousins looked forward to the most.”