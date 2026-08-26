Father, son die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning well in Sowcarpet

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old man and his 25-year-old son died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a well in Sowcarpet on Wednesday. The duo were brought out by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department and rushed to a government hospital, where they were declared dead.

The bodies were then sent for postmortem. A probe is underway.

According to Elephant Gate police, the deceased were identified as R Ayyanar and his father, Ravi. The duo were from Kodungaiyur and were employed to clean wells at various places.

On Wednesday, they had gone to a house belonging to Prashanth in Sowcarpet to desilt a 45-feet-deep well. Police said Ravi first got into the well and started to work. He then allegedly inhaled the gas and collapsed. Seeing his father collapse, Ayyanar went into the well to rescue him. However, Ayyanar too inhaled the gas and collapsed.

Seeing this, the house owner alerted the police and the fire and rescue department.

The duo were brought out and sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.