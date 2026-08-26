From vennai to oorga, how food items acquired cultural meanings in Tamil

Conversations among the youth today are increasingly shaped by shared cultural references, such as memes, movies, reels, and social media. For a large section of society with access to phones and popular culture, these references have become shortcuts for expressing emotions and even ideas. Take them away, and we may struggle to express ourselves, and the void from not having something familiar to quote or point to would be greatly felt.

This raises an interesting question: before cinema and mass media, when even news took days or weeks to travel, what shaped the metaphors, similes, and shared references for people to converse? What became a common experience for people who spoke the same language?

The answer is food.