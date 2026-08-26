GCC and TNPDCL play blame game over woman’s death in Anna Nagar

Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) officials, however, denied that their infrastructure was responsible and said that the source could have been the cables connected to streetlights maintained by the corporation.Corporation officials, on the other hand, said an inspection of the site found no streetlight cables running through the spot where the incident occurred.

“Although we are not directly responsible for the incident, we cannot shirk responsibility altogether as a government agency. We will work together with other departments to ensure such incidents do not happen again,” a senior corporation official said. M Kalavathi (59), a resident of Padi who worked as housekeeping staff in Anna Nagar, was returning home after visiting a church when she fell at the spot. Initial reports suggested that she had fallen into a pit dug for stormwater drain work.

However, corporation officials said construction on that stretch had been completed several weeks ago.

A visit to the spot by TNIE also found that while work was under way in other portions of 2nd Avenue, no stormwater drain work was being carried out at the spot where Kalavathi fell.