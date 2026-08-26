Man on way to police station hacked to death, three arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was nurdered by a gang near Pagalmedu in Tiruvallur on Tuesday morning. Police suspect a past relationship involving the victim and the sister of one of the accused may have led to the murder.

Sources said Marimuthu of Chittathur was on his way to Vengal police station to sign a register in connection with a case when a car rammed his two-wheeler. After he fell, the assailants fatally attacked him with knives and attempted to flee in the car.

However, the car crashed into the compound wall of a house. Locals caught Kalanidhi (24), Dheena (25) and Naresh (21), and handed them over to police.

The police recovered knives from the car and launched a search for two others who escaped. The police said Marimuthu had allegedly been in a relationship with Dheena’s sister, whose husband allegedly died by suicide last year over his wife’s affair.

Police suspect that the relationship may have been behind the attack and are investigating the role of Dheena and the other accused.The police said Marimuthu was booked about a month ago following a quarrel with an electricity board official over frequent power outages. Marimuthu’s body was sent to Tiruvallur GH for autopsy.