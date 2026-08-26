Masked man cuts open ATM cash box, flees with Rs 9 lakh in Chennai

They checked several ATMs in the area before locating the one at Pudupedu, by which time the suspect had fled. Police suspect that the man sprayed a chemical on the CCTV camera to prevent the burglary from being captured on video. Footage retrieved from the bank’s central server is being analysed.

While only one person is seen inside the ATM kiosk, the police are probing whether he had accomplices waiting outside. CCTV footage from nearby locations is also being checked to identify the vehicle used in the crime.

A case has been registered and two special teams of the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate have been formed to trace the suspect. Forensic experts have collected evidence from the ATM and further inquiry is on.