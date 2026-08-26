Sanitary workers firm on demands as stir entered Day 6 on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Despite Minister Rajmohan holding talks with the Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam on Monday, sanitary workers continued their protest, now at Ripon Building, for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, demanding an opportunity to meet Chief Minister Vijay and present their demands.

Speaking to TNIE, K Suresh, LTUC state secretary, said, “On Monday, the minister agreed that most of our demands are fair, except for job regularisation.”

“We told the minister that until we meet the CM and see action on our demands, we would continue our protest at the designated area within the Ripon Building, to which the minister agreed.”

However, on Tuesday, police officials allegedly prevented the workers from holding the protest at the designated location, citing “huge protester count”. Nearly 500 sanitary workers were present.