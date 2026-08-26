What does Madras food really mean? A supper club and heritage-preserving unit serves the city on a plate

The idea began with Olivia Daniel, who runs The Sunday Supper Club. What started as a thought about exploring the food of different communities who lived and continue to do so in Madras slowly grew into a much larger exercise in research, conversations, and, eventually, a menu. “It’s not so much about reviving. When we say Madras food, we actually don’t think about so many other foods beyond coffee, biryani, or meals.”

Over time, the existence of some of these rare dishes has been preserved within communities and families. Some have even found a new life through neighbourhood eateries, family recipes, and YouTube videos. What’s truly lost, in a way, is their association with Madras. A dish can belong to a community and still be part of the city’s culinary identity. That is the story this supper club is trying to tell.

For Ashmitha Athreya, head of operations, trustee, and lead storyteller at Madras Inherited, food offers a particularly intimate way of understanding a city. “Food carries embedded memories; we hold vivid recollections of meals enjoyed over time, ascribing deep value and meaning to them,” she says. Meals are not merely something we consume; they carry stories, habits, and histories that are passed through generations.