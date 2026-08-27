A ray of hope in the hands of law?

“Children” in this instance clearly indicates boys, and tasks parents with the responsibility of not passing down misogynistic ideas or letting their sons get a free pass when they absorb these ideas from elsewhere. This is a welcome reversal to the way in which the upbringing of a girl or a woman is questioned as part of slut-shaming following a violation. The onus in all cases of misbehaviour is on the perpetrator, and if it is to extend anywhere else, it must only be on those who shaped the individual.

Sexual predation exists on a spectrum: from word and gaze to cybercrime to physicality. So does rape; we are fortunate to have a broad legal definition of rape in India at present, because of legal amendments made following the landmark “Nirbhaya” crime in 2012.

That expanded definition has helped many survivors who have sought legal recourse, including in another case that has recently had a re-reckoning. Editor Tarun Tejpal was acquitted of the charge of raping a young colleague in 2021, eight years after the incident. The Goa bench of the Mumbai High Court has overturned the ruling and convicted him this month.