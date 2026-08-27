ATM heist suspects give cops the miss at Telangana toll

CHENNAI: The gang suspected of looting about Rs 9 lakh from a private bank ATM near Somangalam early Tuesday sped past through a toll gate in Telangana later that day when police tried to intercept their getaway car. The suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle in a forested area and escaped.

The police said the gang had cut open the ATM using a welding machine and fled in a black car. During the escape, they allegedly removed the vehicle’s original registration plate and replaced it with that of another car parked by the roadside.

The Telangana police spotted the car on Tuesday evening and tried to intercept it at a toll gate. The suspects, however, allegedly broke through the barrier and sped away.

Special teams of the Tambaram City Police subsequently reached the spot where the vehicle was abandoned and seized it. More than three special teams have been formed to trace the suspects in Telangana. Police suspect the involvement of an inter-state gang and are also checking whether the car used in heist was stolen.