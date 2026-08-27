CMRL to plan 28-km extension on track despite Parandur exit

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will proceed with the proposed 27.9-km extension from Poonamallee to Sunguvarchatram despite the state government dropping the proposed greenfield airport project at Parandur, officials said on Wednesday.

The stretch, estimated to cost Rs 8,779 crore and comprising 14 elevated stations, is the first phase of the originally proposed Poonamallee-Parandur metro corridor.

Officials said the Poonamallee-Sunguvarchatram section is being pursued independently as it caters to existing and anticipated travel demand in the western suburbs and the Sriperumbudur industrial belt. The second phase, from Sunguvarchatram to Parandur, will be considered later depending on traffic volume, sources said.

The state government has already sanctioned Rs 2,126 crore for preparatory works, including land acquisition, surveys and roadworks along the corridor. Of this, Rs 1,836 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition and compensation for structures.

The 27.9-km project is awaiting the union government’s approval along with two other proposed extensions which includes the 21.76-km Koyambedu-Pattabiram corridor and the 15.5-km first-phase extension from airport to Kilambakkam bus terminus.

A 5.9-km portion of the metro alignment between Poonamallee and Sriperumbudur is also proposed to be integrated with an elevated corridor planned by the NHAI.