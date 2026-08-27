Hue are you, Chennai? Artists and architects pick the shades that define the city

There is an orange that belongs to Chennai, the orange of kanakambaram. Then there is a particular shade of violet that is found in December poo. The sea changes its blue with the hour. Walls, buses, flowers, and old houses hold colours that seem to exist only here. Ask what colour Chennai is and the answer keeps changing, depending on what one chooses to see.

Thirupurasundari Sevvel, an architect, urban planner, historian, curator, and heritage educator, who has spent years walking this city, street by street, refuses to pick one colour to describe it. She says, “For me, it is difficult to associate Chennai with just one colour. I think the colour I see in the city changes depending on my mood, my state of mind, and even the time of the day. For me, Madras is not one colour. Madras is a palette.”

Srishti Prabakar, an artist, urban planner, and researcher behind the Instagram project @anchoredhues_, has synaesthesia and hears sound as colour. Even from Germany, where she now lives, she cannot reduce the Chennai she grew up in to a single shade. “I don’t think it’s possible to put Chennai into that box,” she says. Nia Zera, an artist and writer, arrives at a similar conclusion, calling Chennai “the most colourful city, at least I have ever known” and describing it as “colours in motion”. She justifies, “In Chennai you see the peculiar colours of kannadi valaiyal, big, colourful nose pins, striped lungis, shirts with loud floral prints, Madurai kattam, lion and elephant prints, Karagattam-inspired blouses and saris, and jannal vecha jackets. The fashion of trans people in the city too is very loud and colourful.”