Madras: Once, now, and always

What was Madras before Madras? Before the Fort, the colonial city, the familiar maps and neighbourhood names that we now refer to collecively as Chennai — what did this landscape look like, and how did its people live?

As the city continues to expand and change, another question follows: what will Madras look like in the future, and who gets to imagine it?

These questions formed the premise of Madras Reimagined, a Madras Day event that brought together Global Shapers Community Chennai Hub, Heritage Inspired, and Art Kin Centre. Through sessions that travelled from the city’s past to its present, and finally towards conversations on future lines of belonging, stewardship, and urban planning, the event attempted to look at Madras not as a finished chapter, but as one that continues to be written every day.