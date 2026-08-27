Restory: Become an electronics repair master!

My partner has been growing increasingly concerned about the amount of time I’ve been spending on this game called Restory.

Just the other day, he came up to me when I was playing it, and sweetly suggested that if I felt this was my true calling, I should just set up my own repair shop. I wish I could — but those are not the times we live in anymore. This is what Restory tries to tell us, in its own very strange way.

What is this game about? Simply put, it’s a chill cosy game, set in a Japanese city in the early 2000s. I’m a technician with my own store and a slowly growing business repairing Walkmans, PlayStation controllers, radios, kettles, and flip phones. Basically any electronic equipment thrown in my way. My business grows as my reputation and reviews reach new heights.