Stir continues in Chennai as sanitation staff hope to meet CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Sanitation workers, led by Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI), continued their protest for the seventh consecutive day on the Ripon Buildings premises on Wednesday, even as they said the Greater Chennai Corporation assured them that the 13 workers who were left out of the earlier reinstatement would be taken back. The workers said the protest would continue till Saturday as they await a meeting with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

“The civic body has assured us that the 13 workers will be reinstated, most probably by Thursday. As School Education Minister A Rajmohan has assured us that arrangements will be made for sanitation workers to meet the chief minister, we have decided to continue our peaceful protest until Saturday, after which the protest may intensify if our demands are not met,” said K Suresh, LTUC state secretary.

Following a major protest by sanitary workers against outsourcing of garbage collection last year, the corporation had assured the Madras High Court last year it would reinstate them back into service. Around 1,400 workers were reinstated in February, but 13 of them were left out