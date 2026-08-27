TN govt assigns ministers, IAS officers to oversee 15 Chennai Corporation zones ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday appointed ministers and senior IAS officers to oversee all 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), with a focus on expediting development works and strengthening preparedness ahead of the northeast monsoon.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, ministers with district-level monitoring responsibilities have been given additional charge of specific GCC zones. They will monitor development works and coordinate emergency and relief measures during the monsoon.

PWD and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna has been appointed coordinator for all 15 zones. HR&CE Minister S Ramesh will oversee Tiruvottiyur and Manali, while Commercial Taxes Minister T Lokesh Tamilselvan will be in charge of Madhavaram and Tondiarpet. Health Minister K G Arunraj has been assigned Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar.

Handlooms Minister M Vijay Balaji will oversee Ambattur, Anna Nagar and Teynampet, Environment Minister T K Prabhu will be in charge of Kodambakkam and Valasaravakkam, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban will monitor Alandur and Adyar, while Tasmac Minister K Vignesh will oversee Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

In a separate order, the government appointed monitoring officers for each of the 15 zones to track storm water drain works and ensure preparedness for relief operations during the monsoon.

The officers have been tasked with visiting their respective zones in coordination with GCC commissioner GS Sameeran and review preparedness, including identification and mapping of vulnerable areas.

They will also oversee community participation and other flood-mitigation measures.