Youth attacked in brawl at funeral dies, kin stage stir in TN's Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man who was allegedly slashed in the neck during a drunken brawl among relatives at a funeral in Kadambathur of Tiruvallur district died at a hospital on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as L Manikandan.

According to the Kadambathur police, they had gathered at Agram on Tuesday for the funeral of an elderly woman who had died of age-related illness.

While some of them were consuming liquor near the burial ground, an argument broke out and soon turned violent. During the quarrel, one of the men allegedly attacked Manikandan with a weapon in the neck.

Manikandan was taken in an ambulance to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital. He, however, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

The Kadambathur police, who had initially registered a case of attempt to murder following the attack on Tuesday, altered it to murder after Manikandan’s death and intensified efforts to trace the accused.

Meanwhile, Manikandan’s relatives staged a road roko on the Tiruvallur-Sunguvarchatram highway demanding the immediate arrest of those involved.

The police held talks with the protesters and assured them that the accused would be arrested, following which the protest was withdrawn.