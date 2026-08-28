Another ATM heist near Chennai, Rs 11L stolen

CHENNAI: An ATM belonging to Axis Bank was cut open by unidentified persons and Rs 11 lakh was stolen from it, at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur in the wee hours of Thursday. Tiruvallur SP V V Sai Praneeth has formed five special teams to nab the suspects.

According to Sipcot police sources, the ATMs of Axis Bank and Indian Overseas Bank are located in adjacent buildings along the Pudhu Gummidipoondi Road near the bypass.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when a customer entered the Axis Bank ATM to withdraw cash and found the machine damaged. The customer alerted the police, who rushed to the spot.

The Sipcot police found that black paint was sprayed on the CCTV cameras. A welding machine was used to break open the ATM and gain access to the cash, say police.

Inquiries revealed that Rs 12 lakh had been loaded into the ATM two days ago, of which Rs 11 lakh was stolen. Police sources also said that more than two persons were involved in the robbery, and also attempted to break open the Indian Overseas Bank ATM, but fled after their attempt failed.

The Sipcot police have registered a case under the house-breaking and robbery sections. The incident comes two days after `9 lakh was stolen from an ICICI Bank ATM near Somangalam.