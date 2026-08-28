Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar interacts with first-time voters, BLOs in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, on Thursday, interacted with around 1,000 students and educators, and over 500 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), at a regional conference of the ECI on Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) and ECINET in Chennai.

Addressing media persons after the day-long interactions, the CEC said suggestions made by first time voters, BLOs and others during the conference will be examined by the ECI and would take decisions on them.

The interactions held in the presence of chief electoral officer Archana Patnaik and Chennai Corporation commissioner GS Sameeran, who is also the district electoral officer, brought together future and first-time voters from 38 districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, representing 300 schools, 75 colleges and 25 universities. The event focused on strengthening youth participation and grassroots electoral preparedness.

Addressing the students, CEC Kumar urged them to champion democratic values, develop informed voting habits and promote voter literacy. During the interaction with BLOs, the CEC emphasised their role as the backbone of Indian democracy and reviewed electoral roll updates and voter-service tools.