DMK MLA Sekar Babu quizzed for three hours in poll-day clash case

CHENNAI: DMK MLA P K Sekar Babu was questioned for nearly three hours by the North Beach police on Wednesday in connection with a clash between DMK and TVK functionaries in the Harbour constituency on the Assembly election polling day.

According to police sources, Sekar Babu appeared before the investigating officer at the Esplanade police station in connection with a case registered by the North Beach police.

During the inquiry, police showed him photographs and video clips purportedly of the clash, recorded by members of both parties and later circulated on social media.

Police said Sekar Babu cooperated with the inquiry and his statement was recorded before he was allowed to leave.

The clash broke out between TVK functionaries, including the party’s Harbour candidate Sinora Ashok, and DMK members.

The police said a verbal altercation escalated into a scuffle, leaving some TVK functionaries injured.

Following the incident, TVK functionary Muralidharan lodged a complaint against Sekar Babu with the North Beach police. A case was subsequently registered and Sekar Babu was issued summons to appear for questioning.