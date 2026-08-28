Greater Chennai Corporation reinstates 12 sanitation workers

CHENNAI: Twelve sanitation workers, who were among the 13 left out when the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) reinstated around 1,400 workers earlier this year, were reinducted on Thursday as the ongoing protest entered the eighth day.

GCC commissioner GS Sameeran said that orders were issued to reinstate 12 workers and the process is under way to reinstate the 13th worker, as the civic body has requested for some details.

The reinstatement fulfils one of the workers’ long-pending demands. However, they said the protest would continue until their demand for job regularisation is met and they are granted a meeting with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Over 300 workers led by the Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI) marched from Victoria Public Hall to Ripon Buildings between 4 pm and 6 pm, blowing whistles to draw the chief minister’s attention to their demands.

“As the CM has a liking for whistles, we wanted to protest and ask if he is able to hear us,” said K Suresh, state secretary of the Left Trade Union Congress.

Following last year’s agitation against the outsourcing of solid waste management in two GCC zones, around 1,400 workers were taken back into service in February, while 13 were left out.