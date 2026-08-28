Manali’s 15-acre polluted industrial site restored as Wetland ecosystem

CHENNAI: A 15-acre polluted industrial site in Manali is being restored as a wetland ecosystem under an initiative of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and non-profit 'Farmers for Forests'.

The proposed Eco Action and Learning Hub will include ponds, deep-water zones, diversion channels and habitat areas aimed at improving ecological resilience and reducing flood risk. More than 19,000 native trees and shrubs are expected to be planted at the site by the end of the year to support birds, pollinators, insects and other wetland-dependent species.

The facility will also function as an environmental learning centre for local communities and schoolchildren. Activities will include nature walks, birdwatching and workshops on renewable energy, waste management, circular economy practices and sustainable food systems.

Visitors will also be able to participate in tree planting, biodiversity monitoring, composting and permaculture gardening, besides wetland restoration activities such as planting native reeds, removing invasive species and creating habitats for local fauna.

The facility will be powered by solar energy and will incorporate rainwater harvesting and soil conservation measures, according to a release.

The Chennai facility is the third Eco Action and Learning Hub in India supported by Accenture and Farmers for Forests, after similar projects at Manchar in Pune and Nrityagram in Bengaluru.

Accenture said its support for the project was aimed at combining ecological restoration with environmental education and community participation.

"Education and participation can help turn awareness into action," said Ajay Vij, senior country MD, Accenture. "By helping people experience sustainability firsthand, we hope to build greater understanding and inspire the next generation to embrace environmental responsibility."