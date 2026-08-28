Sale of two-day-old baby busted in Chennai

CHENNAI: A two-day-old baby girl is now in the custody of a child welfare committee in Chennai after six people, including the child’s prospective adopters, a private hospital doctor and its administrator, were arrested by the Villivakkam police on Thursday on charges of arranging the illegal sale of the newborn.

With the baby’s father already behind bars in a different matter, police have issued her mother notice under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and allowed her to remain with the baby to breastfeed her during the investigation. The six arrested accused were being produced for remand.

Police said Pavithra (23) and her husband Ganesan (28), a history-sheeter, had entered into a verbal arrangement with an Andhra Pradesh couple, Selvarasi (30) and Gnanasekaran (35), when Pavithra was pregnant. The couple, who were trying to have a child for seven years, agreed to bear her pregnancy-related expenses and take custody of the child after its birth, the police added.