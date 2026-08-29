14.5K tenders in a year, GCC under financial dept lens

CHENNAI: The state finance department is carrying out a detailed audit of tenders floated by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) after the civic body issued an unusually high 14,543 tenders in the last financial year - more than three times its usual annual average of 4,000 to 4,500, said Commissioner GS Sameeran in the monthly council meeting on Friday. The audit covers works that were taken up without following the prescribed approval and tendering process.

Sameeran said several works taken up during the previous financial year had put pressure on budgetary allocations without being entered in the corporation’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system or receiving administrative sanction. Some works, he added, had also been carried out without tenders.

The issue of irregularities in the tendering process came up after DMK councillor R Sriramalu questioned why work orders had not been issued for several tendered works.

The commissioner explained that civic works were required to follow a sequence of administrative sanction, financial approval and entry in the ERP system, followed by the tender process, selection of the bidder, issuance of the letter of award and, finally, the work order.

“When this process is not followed properly, such instances arise,” he said, adding that those tenders will be reviewed and an explanation will be presented by the next council meeting. He also said, based on the audit, appropriate action would be taken.