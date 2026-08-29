DMK does U-turn on Kodungaiyur plant, backs sanitary workers

CHENNAI: The DMK on Friday did a U-turn on the proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Kodungaiyur, with deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar saying the party would oppose the project if residents were against it, after having strongly backed its implementation while in government.

The Rs 2,100-MT-per-day WTE project was announced in the state Budget last year under the previous DMK regime. When similar environmental and health concerns were raised then, Mayor R Priya and Magesh Kumaar had defended the project and maintained that it would be implemented.

However, responding to concerns raised during the council meeting, Magesh Kumaar said, “If the public are opposing it, the DMK will also oppose the plant.”

The party also backed several demands of sanitary workers, another issue on which its position came under scrutiny after the change in government. DMK councillor S Velu urged the TVK government to accept the workers’ demand for job regularisation and questioned restrictions on their protest at Ripon Building, saying workers had been allowed to protest there during the DMK regime.