E.coli found in 43 water samples from Chennai’s Zone 11

CHENNAI: As many as 43 water samples collected from Zone 11 between May 26 and August 12 tested positive for E.coli, including 36 samples collected from Metro Water facilities, according to a health department report tabled at the council meeting on Friday.

E. coli is an indicator of faecal contamination, and drinking water standards stipulate that the bacteria should not be detectable in a 100-ml sample. The report lists 46 samples as “bacteriologically not satisfactory”, of which 43 were explicitly recorded as E. coli-positive.

However, it does not mention the total number of samples tested during the period, and therefore does not indicate what proportion of the total samples from the zone failed the tests.

Three wards accounted for more than half of the E. coli-positive samples. Ward 145 recorded 10, followed by Ward 148 with nine and Ward 147 with six. Together, the three wards accounted for 25 of the 43 positive samples. Wards 143, 152 and 153 recorded four positive samples each, while Wards 151, 150 and 155 recorded three, two and one respectively.