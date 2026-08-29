Release ward development funds or will quit: Councillors

CHENNAI: Councillors cutting across party lines on Friday urged the state government to immediately release Rs 60 lakh ward development fund for each ward and the Rs 4 crore mayor’s development fund, with several members threatening to resign if the allocations continued to be withheld. The demand was raised through a calling attention motion during the council meeting, for which DMK members came dressed in black.

DMK floor leader R Ramalingam said several civic works had slowed following the change in government, while tenders for some projects had been cancelled.