Tai Chi in Chennai: An ancient practice finds relevance in modern fitness and wellness

In late 2025, an ancient Chinese martial arts technique, Tai Chi, broke out on social media packaged as ‘silent walking’, ‘moving meditation’, and as an alternative to high-intensity workout training. It is a movement that evolved from a niche wellness habit into a mainstream fitness sub genre. The trend did not lose momentum in 2026 as it exploded globally.

On reels and shorts, Tai Chi often appears almost deceptively simple as a series of slow, flowing movements performed with an unusual calmness. But this martial art is a philosophy of movement and, for one city-based practitioner, a way of understanding the body that has shaped nearly four decades of his life.

TV Ranga Rao believes that the slowness of Tai Chi is what allows the body to understand movement better and eventually, move with greater speed and precision.