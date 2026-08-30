Body in bag on train: Couple nabbed from Manipur, to be brought to city

CHENNAI: Nearly four weeks after the dismembered body of a 38-year-old woman was found stuffed in a trolley bag aboard the Tamil Nadu Express at Agra, Guduvanchery police on Saturday arrested a couple in Manipur.

Manik Uddin Laskar (22) and his wife Bhagabati Majhi were arrested at Kashimpur in Jiribam district. Police said the couple would be produced before a magistrate and brought to Chennai on a transit warrant.

Police suspect the murder arose over an alleged relationship between the victim Hayathun Nisha and Manik. The three had worked at the same garment company near the Tambaram MEPZ, sources said.

According to sources, Nisha and Manik had allegedly been in a relationship for around six months and quarrels began after Majhi learnt about it. While there were claims that Nisha was pregnant and that this had led to the fatal confrontation, police have ruled out the pregnancy angle. The exact motive and sequence of events will become clear after the couple is brought to Chennai, police said.

Police suspect Nisha was killed and dismembered at or near the couple’s rented house on Mosque Street in Guduvanchery. Some of her remains were allegedly packed into a red trolley bag and taken to Chennai Central, from where the bag was put aboard the Tamil Nadu Express. Additional body parts were then recovered from a large cooking vessel inside the Guduvanchery house.